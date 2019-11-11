Lamar Jackson delivered the longest touchdown run of his career Sunday.

During the 49-13 defeat agains the Cincinnati Bengals, Jackson became the second player in NFL history to get a perfect passer rating (158.3) in multiple games within a single season.

The only other player to hit that milestone was Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who had two in 2007.

Another week, another record-breaking performance for @Lj_era8 🚨 First QB since 2007 to have a perfect passer rating twice in the same season. pic.twitter.com/ZyeLPOtYVb — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 11, 2019

Jackson also becomes the sixth quarterback overall to have multiple games with perfect passers ratings in his career.

Congrats to him!

Source: CBS Baltimore

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Makes NFL History During Sunday’s Game was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com