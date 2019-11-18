CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Le’Andria Johnson Joins The Soul Cypher at The 2019 BET Soul Train Awards [Video]

2017 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Mindy Small / Getty

Gospel was well represented at Sunday’s Soul Train Awards on BET. Yolanda Adams received the “Lady of Soul” award for all of the amazing work she’s done throughout her career. Kirk Franklin took home the award for Gospel album of the year. Gospel sensation Le’Andria Johnson showed up and show out with R&B stars Erykah Badu, Carl Thomas, Keyshia Cole and Anthony Hamilton in an amazing Soul Cypher at the 2019 Soul Train Awards.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Check it…gospel on TV!

What Gospel artists would you like to see in next year’s Soul Train cypher?

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

RELATED: Congrats! Le’Andria Johnson Celebrates 9 Months Of Sobriety!

RELATED: Anthony Brown Shows Off Dance Skills, Le’Andria Johnson Shares Testimony & More During Get Up! Mornings’ 3rd Anniversary Show [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Le’Andria Johnson Joins The Soul Cypher at The 2019 BET Soul Train Awards [Video]  was originally published on praisedc.com

2019 Soul Train Awards , Leandria Johnson

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Uh, How? Akon Says Kanye West Running For…

He defends the rapper on 'The Real'.
11.19.19
Washington Safety Montae Nicholson Cooperating In Investigation Of…

Redskins Safety Montae Nicholson is working with authorities in the investigation of the death of a 21-year-old woman. According to…
11.16.19
Anti-Diversity Judge Gets Confirmed To Thurgood Marshall’s Legendary…

He has a long history against Black people, women and LGBTQ folks.
11.16.19
Top 10 Cities Where The Most Generous Practicing…

Where do generous Christians live? Barna Group has identified a top 10!
11.14.19
When I Was Younger: How Travis Greene Learned…

When Travis Greene was younger, he loved watching Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, never let go of his favorite stuffed animal…
11.13.19
New Research Shows Fewer Americans Believe In God

New research from Gallup says only 64 percent of Americans believe in God. This new percentage comes a decade after…
11.13.19
Kevin Hart Gives Glory To God At People’s…

Kevin Hart appeared at the People’s Choice Awards, it marks the first time he has appeared in public since a serious…
11.13.19
Rapper Trina Says Customer Called Her Racial Slur…

The Baddest B***** wasn’t feeling a customer during a heated exchange in a Florida Wal-Mart. According to reports, rapper Trina…
11.11.19
Roommate, Boyfriend Charged With Murder In Alexis Crawford…

Barron Brantley and his girlfriend Jordyn Jones have been charged in the killing of Clark Atlanta University student and Jones’…
11.11.19
Father Of Atatiana Jefferson Dies Of A Heart…

Another layer of tragedy has been added to the tragic killing of Atatiana Jefferson., Jefferson’s father, Marquis has passed away from what…
11.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close