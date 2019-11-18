Le’Andria Johnson Joins The Soul Cypher at The 2019 BET Soul Train Awards [Video]

Gospel was well represented at Sunday’s Soul Train Awards on BET. Yolanda Adams received the “Lady of Soul” award for all of the amazing work she’s done throughout her career. Kirk Franklin took home the award for Gospel album of the year. Gospel sensation Le’Andria Johnson showed up and show out with R&B stars Erykah Badu, Carl Thomas, Keyshia Cole and Anthony Hamilton in an amazing Soul Cypher at the 2019 Soul Train Awards.

Cheryl Jackson Posted 19 hours ago

