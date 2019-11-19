CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

You’re Not Alone, Ari: Biggest Award Snubs In Black Music History

Roots Picnic 2019

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Artists are often criticized for being outspoken about their disappointment when it comes to losing awards, or not being acknowledged for all the hard work they put it. But let’s be honest, even folks with regular 9 to 5 jobs deserve to be respected and to feel appreciated for their work.

After Sunday night’s Soul Train Awards, Ari Lennox took to Twitter to express how she was unhappy and felt let down that her debut project “Shea Butter Baby” didn’t take home the award for Best Soul Album. Instead, it went to Lizzo‘s “Cuz I Love You”.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

While some accused Ari of just being selfish and spoiled, real Lennox lovers totally understood her plight. Like Lalah Hathaway who tweeted:

We love Ari Lennox over here, and won’t tolerate any Ari slander. In effort to let Ms. Shea Butter Baby know that she is not alone in her frustration, hit the flip for some of the biggest Award snubs in Black Music history. You will be surprised.

You’re Not Alone, Ari: Biggest Award Snubs In Black Music History  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Ari Lennox

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Teen Girl Arrested For Plotting Mass Shooting At…

A potential mass shooting at a predominantly black church has been avoided thanks to authorities. The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports that…
11.19.19
Black Friday Alternative, “Bless Friday,” To Celebrate 10…

Black Friday normally kicks off the Christmas season with shopping, but for the past 10 years, churches and Christians in…
11.19.19
Uh, How? Akon Says Kanye West Running For…

He defends the rapper on 'The Real'.
11.19.19
Washington Safety Montae Nicholson Cooperating In Investigation Of…

Redskins Safety Montae Nicholson is working with authorities in the investigation of the death of a 21-year-old woman. According to…
11.16.19
Anti-Diversity Judge Gets Confirmed To Thurgood Marshall’s Legendary…

He has a long history against Black people, women and LGBTQ folks.
11.16.19
Top 10 Cities Where The Most Generous Practicing…

Where do generous Christians live? Barna Group has identified a top 10!
11.14.19
When I Was Younger: How Travis Greene Learned…

When Travis Greene was younger, he loved watching Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, never let go of his favorite stuffed animal…
11.13.19
New Research Shows Fewer Americans Believe In God

New research from Gallup says only 64 percent of Americans believe in God. This new percentage comes a decade after…
11.13.19
Kevin Hart Gives Glory To God At People’s…

Kevin Hart appeared at the People’s Choice Awards, it marks the first time he has appeared in public since a serious…
11.13.19
Rapper Trina Says Customer Called Her Racial Slur…

The Baddest B***** wasn’t feeling a customer during a heated exchange in a Florida Wal-Mart. According to reports, rapper Trina…
11.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close