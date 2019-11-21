CLOSE
Kirk Franklin’s Daughter Expecting Baby Boy! [PHOTOS]

Kirk Franklin‘s going to be a grandfather! His baby girl is expecting a baby boy in April 2020!

The gospel legend took to Instagram to announce his new title, jokingly stating, “I didn’t even know they was having relations.”

 

“Overwhelmingly grateful to share our wonderful news. God is too good,” Carrington wrote. “For this child we prayed 1 Samuel 1:27.”

Her husband, Maxx Nakwaasah added, “Thrilled to announce Carrington and I will be bringing another Nakwaasah man into this world come April!!! My dad jokes will be legendary.”

 

