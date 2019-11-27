CLOSE
Baltimore
HomeBaltimore

Melania Trump Booed While Addressing Students In Baltimore [VIDEO]

2016 Republican National Convention - Day 1

Source: Tasos Katopodis / Getty

Melania Trump brought her “Be Best” initiative the B’More Youth Summit organized to bring awareness to the opioid crisis in Baltimore today (November 26) and was booed during her speech. 

SEE ALSO: Melania Trump Complains That People Criticize Her Foolish ‘Be Best’ Campaign

With “Be Best” focusing on the well-being of children, online safety and opioid abuse, the first lady thanked students in attendance for sharing their stories regarding it. 

“I am so proud of you for the bravery it takes to share that you have been strongly affected by the opioid epidemic in some way,” she spoke, later releasing a statement to CNN about the booing she was met with that said: “We live in a democracy and everyone is entitled to their opinion, but the fact is we have a serious crisis in our country and I remain committed to educating children on the dangers and deadly consequences of drug abuse.”

SEE ALSO: Melania Trump Is Going To Visit ‘Shithole Countries’ In Africa Her Husband Made Fun Of

The Trump Administration’s tension with Baltimore (and many cities like it) isn’t new. Just earlier this year, Donald Trump called the city a “rat and rodent infested mess” that “no human being would want to live.’ 

The youth summit event was the first time the first lady has been publicly booed at a solo event, according to CNN. 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City

Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City With Family Fun Day

41 photos Launch gallery

Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City With Family Fun Day

Continue reading Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City With Family Fun Day

Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City With Family Fun Day

For The Latest News:

Unsung Cruise

Melania Trump Booed While Addressing Students In Baltimore [VIDEO]  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Videos
Latest
82-Year-Old Bodybuilder Beats Down Man Who Broke Into…

"He picked the wrong house," Willie Murphy said of the robber that she whooped for breaking down her door.
11.26.19
Cops ‘Believe’ Human Remains Found In Alabama Is…

Police believe remains found in Alabama wooded area is Aniah Blanchard.
11.26.19
West Virginia Inmates Charged To Use ‘Free’ Tablets…

West Virginia inmates hit with hidden fees to use "free" tablets.
11.26.19
Civil Rights Activist And Priest George Clements Dies…

The advocate and religious leader marched with Dr. King and implemented programs throughout Chicago.
11.26.19
NBA Baller Patrick Patterson Defended His White Wife…

Dear Black men, who marry White women, be with your Ween (White queen) and go. NBA star Patrick Patterson is…
11.26.19
Earnest Pugh Mentors Students In Gospel Choir At…

Earnest Pugh is giving back to his alma mater in the best way. Through music! 
11.26.19
Julián Castro Unfazed By The Consequences Of Being…

Julián Castro is unbothered by his views affecting his numbers at the poll.
11.25.19
Indiana University Is Supporting ‘Racist And Sexist Professor’…

Essentially, one would assume that in addition to educating its’ students, institutions would take immense take pride in protecting those…
11.25.19
Disney+ Viewers Call Out Controversial Scenes They Never…

Folks finally notice funny, but kind of cringey moments.
11.22.19
Kirk Franklin’s Daughter Expecting Baby Boy! [PHOTOS]

Kirk Franklin's going to be a grandfather!
11.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close