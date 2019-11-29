CLOSE
Sound of Praise with Maurette
HomeSound Of Praise With Maurette

Gospel Artists Take To Social Media To Send Thanksgiving Wishes!

BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music - Show

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Gospel Artists took to their social media pages to wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving!

Fred Hammond, Isaac Carree, Jonathan Nelson and others sent warm wishes from far and wide.

 

View this post on Instagram

#happythanksgiving fam

A post shared by Fred Hammond (@realfredh) on

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Enjoy and be safe! @dietrac @alaina.monet

A post shared by Isaac Carree (@ikenice) on

    

  

Even still dealing with grief in the passing of his 15-year-old daughter Mary, Micah Stampley shared a precious post, wishing everyone a Happy Thanksgiving.

Happy Thanksgiving to you all…

  

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Fred Hammond , gospel artists , happy thanksgiving , isaac caree , Jonathan Nelson , Micah Stampley , tasha cobbs leonard

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Will This State Become The Third State To…

Democrats in the Sunshine State hope that they can join California and New York by passing their own CROWN ACT.
11.27.19
Black Friday 2019: All The Best Deals

Friday is the unofficial start to the holiday shopping calendar as Black Friday kicks off across the globe. Before Cyber…
11.27.19
Married Church Couple In Connecticut Found Shot To…

Rhema International Ministries (RIM) City Church members in New Haven, Connecticut are mourning the loss of married members.
11.27.19
6 Simple Ways To Give Back This Holiday…

It’s the day before Thanksgiving, and believe it or not, there’s lots to be grateful for — and tis’ the…
11.27.19
Twitter Is Finally Going To Free Up Handles…

Twitter Is Going After Inactive Accounts To Free Up Unused Handles Have you ever been pining after a Twitter username…
11.27.19
82-Year-Old Bodybuilder Beats Down Man Who Broke Into…

"He picked the wrong house," Willie Murphy said of the robber that she whooped for breaking down her door.
11.26.19
Cops ‘Believe’ Human Remains Found In Alabama Is…

Police believe remains found in Alabama wooded area is Aniah Blanchard.
11.26.19
West Virginia Inmates Charged To Use ‘Free’ Tablets…

West Virginia inmates hit with hidden fees to use "free" tablets.
11.26.19
Civil Rights Activist And Priest George Clements Dies…

The advocate and religious leader marched with Dr. King and implemented programs throughout Chicago.
11.26.19
NBA Baller Patrick Patterson Defended His White Wife…

Dear Black men, who marry White women, be with your Ween (White queen) and go. NBA star Patrick Patterson is…
11.26.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close