Have you ever been afraid to embrace what God blessed you with?
In today’s Faith Walk, Erica Campbell encourages you to have faith in God’s promises. Watch her explain up top!
Faith Walking: Don’t Be Afraid Of Enjoying Your Blessings [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com