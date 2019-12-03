Faith Walking: Life Happens To Us All [VIDEO]

We all wake up in the morning, we all face heartbreak, we all face loss. The enemy tells us we’re the only ones going through, but we all go through it. How you get through it is what counts though. In today’s Faith Walk, Erica Campbell shares a word on “living.”
