‘The Gift’: Lecrae, Andy Mineo and More Release Christmas Hiphop Album

Lecrae, Andy Mineo and more Reach Records artists that make up the 116 Clique have re-released a Christmas album titled The Gift. 

First released in 2018, the 12-track album features new features including Hollyn, GAWVI and Wande, plus includes holiday classics like “Silent Night,” “Noel,” and “We Three Kings.” 

“We wanted to give Christmas a new feel while maintaining the integrity of our faith in the content of the records,” Marcus Hollinger, vice president of marketing at Reach Records, said in a statement according to The Christian Post. “If you caught the release last year, you’re in for a real treat since we’ve added new voices and a visual experience to take it to another level.”

Here’s a sneak peek at the vibes… 

The Gift Track List:

  1. “O’ Come 116” ft. Tedashii, Cass, NOBIGDYL
  2. “This Christmas” 116 ft. Jaylon Ashaun, Jon Keith, Evan and Eris
  3. “Joy” 116 ft. Trip Lee, Lecrae, Abe Parker
  4. “What A Time” 116 ft. WHATUPRG, SVRCINA
  5. “Silent Night” 116 ft Crystal Nicole
  6. “All is Bright” 116 ft Wande, 1K Phew, Derek Minor
  7. “Noel” ft. Trip Lee and Dave James
  8. “Angel” 116 ft. GAWVI
  9. “We Three Kings” 116 ft. Paul Russell, Lecrae, Abe Parker
  10. **”Thanking You” 116 ft. Hollyn, GAWVI
  11. **Nothing But You” 116 ft. Hulvey, Andy Mineo, Montell Fish, Becca Vanderbeck
  12. **Real Love” 116 ft. ITSTAYLORMADE, Wande, Byron Juane

