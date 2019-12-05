Faith Walking: God Ain’t Scared Of Your Messy Life [VIDEO]

The mess in your life doesn’t scare God away. According to John 16:33, tribulations are a part of life. But here’s the plot twist: God has already given you the victory. You’ve just got to be bold enough to go through it and not be afraid of your chaos. Press play up top to hear Erica Campbell’s Faith Walk of the day.

Aliya Faust, Managing Editor • @AliyaFaust Posted 21 hours ago

