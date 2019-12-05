CLOSE
Nancy Pelosi Responds With Religion To Reporter Who Asked If She ‘Hates’ Trump [VIDEO]

Nancy Pelosi may not agree with the way Donald Trump is running the country, but she doesn’t hate him. In fact, she was quite offended when a reporter asked if she did during a briefing today (December 5) regarding the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry against him. 

“I don’t hate anybody. I was I was raised in a Catholic house, we don’t hate anybody — not anybody in the world. So don’t you accuse me of any [hate],” Pelosi said.

The question stopped her in her tracks as she was walking off stage. She made sure to return to the podium to get her point across. 

“I think the president is a coward when it comes to helping our kids who are afraid of gun violence. I think he is cruel when he doesn’t deal with helping our Dreamers, of which we’re very proud. I think he’s in denial about the climate crisis. However, [those are] about the election,” she said. “[The impeachment] is about the Constitution of the United States, and the facts that lead to the president’s violation of his oath of office.”

“As a Catholic I resent you using the word ‘hate’ in a sentence that addresses me,” she continued. “I pray for the president all the time. So don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that.”

Trump responded with a tweet saying he believes otherwise. 

“Nancy Pelosi just had a nervous fit. She hates that we will soon have 182 great new judges and sooo much more. Stock Market and employment records,” he wrote. “She says she ‘prays for the President.’ I don’t believe her, not even close. Help the homeless in your district Nancy. USMCA?”

We’re going to just continue to pray for them all. God bless America. 

