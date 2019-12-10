CLOSE
That’s How I Feel: GIFs That Defined The Decade

There's one for every emotion.

Rihanna attends Dior Photocall as part of the Paris Fashion Week

Source: Splash News / Splash

Where would the world be without GIFs?

There’s no other tool in the digital arsenal that completely captures our emotions in their full scope. Although some folks might have tons of GIFs saved to their phone for their easy access, there are certain ones from the 2010s that completely stand out.

You’ve probably witnessed them hundreds of times and strangely enough, with each situation they never seem to get old. Check out our GIFs that defined the decade, starting with one timeless example below. Then, hit the flip for more iconic GIFs, including examples of when to use them and how they match with memorable Twitter moments.

Conceited’s “EESH” Face

From: Ultimate Rap League TV

Use when you’re: In an epically awkward moment and wouldn’t want to be that other person.

Example Twitter moment: Pusha T comes after Drake‘s entire life on “The Story of Adidon”.

That's How I Feel: GIFs That Defined The Decade

