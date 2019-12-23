CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

These Clothing Rental Sites Will Alleviate Your Holiday Dress Shopping Drama

Portrait Of Cheerful Female Friends With Sparklers In City At Night

Source: Artem Varnitsin / EyeEm / Getty

‘Tis the season to integrate a variety of holiday dresses into your clothing line up. Attending these events can become costly. If you plan on capturing the essence of each party, you’ll likely refrain from repeating your holiday gear. Afterall, social media is the best place to expose repeat offenders.

Shopping for cocktail or holiday dresses that you’ll likely wear once can be a waste of time, money, and space. Retailers recognize that buying ensembles that have a short shelf life can be annoying. Some stores have incorporated a loaner aspect to their services while other companies offer full on clothing rentals. 

Rent the Runway is the first of its kind, but there are other services you should know about. Here are 4 clothing rental services you should use this holiday season.

These Clothing Rental Sites Will Alleviate Your Holiday Dress Shopping Drama  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
The Internet Sanctifies Janelle Monáe’s Dyed Armpit With…

Many folks were captivated.
12.24.19
Ne-Yo Presents “Another Kind Of Christmas” [Listen]

Need some new Christmas jams to listen to around with your friends? R&B star Ne-Yo dropped his first-ever Christmas album…
12.24.19
These Washington D.C. Kindergarten Students Got A Self-Care…

This is the holiday feel good story you were looking for.
12.23.19
Black Tulane Medical Students Stand On Former Slave…

They are truly living our ancestors' wildest dreams by achieving all this #BlackExcellence.
12.20.19
Here Are 2019’s Most Popular Christmas Toys In…

Google has narrowed down what are the most popular Christmas toys in America for 2019, well more like Reviews.org but…
12.19.19
Miss Nigeria Reminded Me (Once Again) Of The…

This is what "rooting for everybody Black" looks like!
12.18.19
What Really Happened To Karol Sanchez? The Truth…

After a 16-year-old Black girl was reported as kidnapped in New York City late Monday night, social media sleuths got…
12.18.19
And Another One! Miss Jamaica Wins The Miss…

For the first time in history, all top beauty pageants—Miss USA, Miss Teen USA, Miss America, Miss Universe and now,…
12.16.19
Clinton Portis Among Ten Former Players Charged In…

Former Washington Redskins Running Back Clinton Portis is among ten former NFL players changed with defrauding the NFL’s health care…
12.13.19
‘Ambush’ Shooting In New Jersey Leaves Officer, 5…

According to reports, as many as six people may be dead after an ambush shooting at a bodega in Jersey…
12.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close