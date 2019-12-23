CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Bill Cosby’s Publicist Calls Eddie Murphy ‘Hollywood Slave’ After ‘SNL’ Joke

Not everyone was enthused with Eddie Murphy‘s return to Saturday Night Live.

Bill Cosby‘s publicist Andrew Wyatt took in the episode much like the rest of us. However, he had a different reaction to when Murphy made a hilarious Cosby joke during his monologue. “If you told me 30 years ago that I’d be this boring stay-at-home house dad and Bill Cosby would be in jail, even I wouldn’t have took that bet,” he said. Murphy continued by asking, “Who is America’s Dad now?” while doing his infamous Cosby impersonation dating back to 1987’s Raw.

Wyatt responded to Murphy’s comments, calling them “disparaging” and called the legendary comedian and Coming To America actor a, “Hollywood Slave”.

“It is sad that Mr. Murphy would take this glorious moment of returning to SNL and make disparaging remarks against Mr. Cosby,” Wyatt wrote. “One would think that Mr. Murphy was given his freedom to leave the plantation, so that he could make his own decisions; but he decided to sell himself back to being a Hollywood Slave. Stepin Fetchit plus cooning equals the destruction of Black Men in Hollywood.”

View this post on Instagram

Bill Cosby’s Publicist, Andrew Wyatt, responds to Eddie Murphy’s SNL Monologue: “Mr. Cosby became the first Black to win an Emmy for his role in I Spy and Mr. Cosby broke color barriers in the Entertainment Industry, so that Blacks like Eddie Murphy, Dave Chappell, Kevin Hart and et al., could have an opportunity to showcase their talents for many generations to come. It is sad that Mr. Murphy would take this glorious moment of returning to SNL and make disparaging remarks against Mr. Cosby. One would think that Mr. Murphy was given his freedom to leave the plantation, so that he could make his own decisions; but he decided to sell himself back to being a Hollywood Slave. Stepin Fetchit plus cooning equals the destruction of Black Men in Hollywood. Remember, Mr. Murphy, that Bill Cosby became legendary because he used comedy to humanize all races, religions and genders; but your attacking Mr. Cosby helps you embark on just becoming click bait. Hopefully, you will be amenable to having a meeting of the minds conversation, in order to discuss how we can use our collective platforms to enhance Black people rather than bringing all of us down together.” #NotFunnySNL #SNL #FarFromFinished #FreeBillCosby #BillCosby

A post shared by Bill Cosby (@billcosby) on

Murphy refused to do a skit about Cosby for his 2015 return to SNL as the show celebrated its 40th anniversary, noting that he did not want to turn his return to SNL into jokes about Cosby when the news of his many accusers had become front-page news. “It was the biggest thing in the news at the time. I can see why they thought it would be funny, and the sketch that Norm [Macdonald] wrote was hysterical,” Murphy told The Washington Post.

He continued, “It’s horrible. There’s nothing funny about it. If you get up there and you crack jokes about him, you’re just hurting people. You’re hurting him. You’re hurting his accusers. I was like, ‘Hey, I’m coming back to ‘SNL’ for the anniversary, I’m not turning my moment on the show into this other thing.’”

Cosby responded to Murphy then saying, “I am very appreciative of Eddie and I applaud his actions.”

The two’s feud dates back to 1987’s Raw where Murphy joked about Cosby calling him and saying that his act was too dirty on stage. Cosby is currently serving a three to 10-year prison sentence for sexual assault.

RELATED: Eddie Murphy Brought Mister Robinson, Gumby &amp; More Back To ‘SNL’ [VIDEO]

RELATED: Eddie Murphy To Bring ‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ To Netflix

Bill Cosby’s Publicist Calls Eddie Murphy ‘Hollywood Slave’ After ‘SNL’ Joke  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
The Internet Sanctifies Janelle Monáe’s Dyed Armpit With…

Many folks were captivated.
12.24.19
Ne-Yo Presents “Another Kind Of Christmas” [Listen]

Need some new Christmas jams to listen to around with your friends? R&B star Ne-Yo dropped his first-ever Christmas album…
12.24.19
These Washington D.C. Kindergarten Students Got A Self-Care…

This is the holiday feel good story you were looking for.
12.23.19
Black Tulane Medical Students Stand On Former Slave…

They are truly living our ancestors' wildest dreams by achieving all this #BlackExcellence.
12.20.19
Here Are 2019’s Most Popular Christmas Toys In…

Google has narrowed down what are the most popular Christmas toys in America for 2019, well more like Reviews.org but…
12.19.19
Miss Nigeria Reminded Me (Once Again) Of The…

This is what "rooting for everybody Black" looks like!
12.18.19
What Really Happened To Karol Sanchez? The Truth…

After a 16-year-old Black girl was reported as kidnapped in New York City late Monday night, social media sleuths got…
12.18.19
And Another One! Miss Jamaica Wins The Miss…

For the first time in history, all top beauty pageants—Miss USA, Miss Teen USA, Miss America, Miss Universe and now,…
12.16.19
Clinton Portis Among Ten Former Players Charged In…

Former Washington Redskins Running Back Clinton Portis is among ten former NFL players changed with defrauding the NFL’s health care…
12.13.19
‘Ambush’ Shooting In New Jersey Leaves Officer, 5…

According to reports, as many as six people may be dead after an ambush shooting at a bodega in Jersey…
12.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close