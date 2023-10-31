The Baltimore Artist Spotlight shines the light on the hometown talent, who are from or currently living in Baltimore. Today’s spotlight shines on Singer/Songwriter and Social Media Manager, Mika Morrow.
Mika is a singer, songwriter and social media manager. Currently living in the Baltimore area, she’s attended the Baltimore School of the Arts and has shared the stage with artists like Ricky Dillard, Norman Hutchins, Tremaine Hawkins, Maurette Brown-Clark and more. Her latest single titled “Survivor” landed at #48 on the Billboard Gospel Charts! It’s available for download on all digital download sites. Listen to the interview to hear how Mika Morrow came to pen “Survivor”!
To learn more about Mika Morrow, visit her website: mikamorrow.com.
Follow her on social media!
Instagram: @mikamorrow
Facebook: @mikamorrow
TikTok: @officialmikamorrow
Baltimore Artist Spotlight – Mika Morrow was originally published on praisedc.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement
-
Kirk Franklin Gives ‘Father’s Day’ Exclusives On Get Up Mornings [VIDEO]
-
What Does The Bible Say About Halloween?
-
Jekalyn Carr Makes Her Daytime TV Debut With Performance Of “I Believe God” On ‘Tamron Hall’
-
Halle Bailey Says Mary Mary And Beyoncé Gave Her The Best Advice In Life
-
Take That: Diddy Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Homecoming
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors