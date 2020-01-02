CLOSE
National News
Nick Gordon, Ex-Boyfriend Of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Dead Of An Overdose At 30

Nick Gordon, the ex-boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown has died.

Gordon’s brother, Jack Walker Jr. confirmed that Gordon died Wednesday in Florida following a suspected drug overdose. He was 30.

According to The Daily Mail, Gordon had suffered a number of heart attacks on New Year’s Day and was rushed to an area hospital in Florida where he eventually died.

Walker Jr. posted a heartfelt tribute to his brother on Facebook, writing “New Years didn’t have to start like this.”

He added, “I love you so much big brother I hope you heard me talking to you at your bedside you are with me and I can feel it I love you I love you I love you watch over me and your nieces.”

“S— wasn’t suppose to go like this … you were [my] best friend and I never in a million years thought I’d be writing this for my ACE I was there through every step we all love you no matter what and we’ll all stay strong for you , New Years didn’t have to start like this and you just told me you HAD to see me for New Years but I’m blessed I got to talk to you last night you will forever be my best friend nobody will ever take your place.”

Gordon’s sudden death comes three years after he was found liable in the death of Whitney Houston’s daughter, Bobbi Kristina in 2015. Bobbi Kristina was found unresponsive with drugs in her system in the Georgia townhouse she and Gordon shared. Ultimately she remained in a coma where she passed away.

Gordon was ordered to pay the Houston estate $36 million in damages.

 

