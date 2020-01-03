You can vote for Lamar Jackson to become 2019 FedEx Air Player of the Year!

FedEx recognizes the NFL quarterbacks and running backs giving their fans and teammates the best of their abilities each season, as well as weekly winners!

Jackson has won the FedEx Air Player of the Week three times. When the winners are announced, FedEx donates $20,000 to the USO in each of their names through FedEx Cares.

The $40,000 donation supports USO Pathfinder and other programs that help service members transition back to civilian life, NFL said in a post on their website.

You can vote for Jackson here.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Lamar Jackson Nominated For 2019 FedEx Air Player of the Year was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1: