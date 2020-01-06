No one was hurt in a fire at a vacant building in downtown Baltimore Sunday night.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m. They discovered people were inside as they were putting out the flames.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Five people were evacuated. None of them were hurt.

The building was once used by Baltimore City Community College. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

See Also: Laurel Police: Suspect Baited Seagulls to Parking Lot To Run Them Over

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

FFs battled at 2-Alarm fire in the 600 blk of E. Lombard St. A witness said people were inside the vacant 6-story bldg. With heavy fire on the 1st floor, FFs escorted 5 people out uninjured. All were evaluated by #BCFD. The cause is under investigation. @ChiefNilesRFord pic.twitter.com/I7GkQF0srX — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) January 6, 2020

Source: CBS Baltimore

Fire Breaks Out Inside Vacant Building in Downtown Baltimore was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1: