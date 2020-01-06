CLOSE
Baltimore
Fire Breaks Out Inside Vacant Building in Downtown Baltimore

N. Glover St. Fire

Source: Baltimore City Fire Department / Baltimore City Fire Department

No one was hurt in a fire at a vacant building in downtown Baltimore Sunday night.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m. They discovered people were inside as they were putting out the flames.

Five people were evacuated. None of them were hurt.

The building was once used by Baltimore City Community College. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Source: CBS Baltimore

