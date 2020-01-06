CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Prayers Up: R&B Singer Keri Hilson Pens Heart-Wrenching Ode To Her Father After His Untimely Death

Singer Keri Hilson took to Instagram to mourn the untimely death of her father.

The “Knocks You Down” performer penned a heartfelt note honoring her dad and celebrating the impact he had on her life. She credits her father for her love  of words and writing and her humor.

Hilson captioned a series of photos and videos of herself with her dad with these words, “I wasn’t ready. I don’t wanna do this. But I want to honor you in as many ways as I can. Forever…Dad was the coolest, the countriest, the funniest, the smartest. And I am so much of him. My eloquence, my love of words & writing, my cynical sense of humor, my rapid-fire nature, my whistling, my optimism, my eyes, my love for singing, gold jewelry, sports, horses, even painting…turns out, I’m just a “‘SKIP’ off the old block.” So proud to carry so much of this man in my being. Most were natural, but others were developed from a daughter’s admiration. But I simply was not ready to say goodbye yesterday morning. I feel like a lost little girl right now.”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

In one of the clips, the Grammy nominated singer shared a video from her dad’s last birthday, his 71st. The Georgia native explained that this holiday season was the last with her dad, with the performer reflecting on how grateful she was she had those last memories with her father.

“The 7th video would be his last birthday…71. So happy I could be there, as “celebrity” would have me absent for many cherished moments. The next 2 were this past Christmas Eve, when Mom turned 69. He was so happy. It would be their last photo together. A few days after that on Dec 27th, they celebrated 40 years of marriage. The last image was the very last photo I’d ever take with him…the last time I’d hug him & show him my appreciation w/ some new Ohio State gear…our last Christmas. I never got to give him the final surprise—Ohio State sneakers & an Ohio State watch…they delivered late. I’m truly going to miss you Dad. I already do. So many wishes left in my heart. I hope you visit me in my dreams so they can come true…I’ll take it. 💭 Say hi to Grandma & Granddad. 🙏🏾 I love you more than you could know. REST IN HEAVEN, Dad. Til’ we meet again…”

View this post on Instagram

💔 I wasn’t ready. I don’t wanna do this. But I want to honor you in as many ways as I can. Forever… Dad was the coolest, the countriest, the funniest, the smartest. And I am so much of him. My eloquence, my love of words & writing, my cynical sense of humor, my rapid-fire nature, my whistling, my optimism, my eyes, my love for singing, gold jewelry, sports, horses, even painting…turns out, I’m just a “‘SKIP’ off the old block.” So proud to carry so much of this man in my being. Most were natural, but others were developed from a daughter’s admiration. But I simply was not ready to say goodbye yesterday morning. I feel like a lost little girl right now. The 7th video would be his last birthday…71. So happy I could be there, as “celebrity” would have me absent for many cherished moments. The next 2 were this past Christmas Eve, when Mom turned 69. He was so happy. It would be their last photo together. A few days after that on Dec 27th, they celebrated 40 years of marriage. The last image was the very last photo I’d ever take with him…the last time I’d hug him & show him my appreciation w/ some new Ohio State gear…our last Christmas. I never got to give him the final surprise—Ohio State sneakers & an Ohio State watch…they delivered late. I’m truly going to miss you Dad. I already do. So many wishes left in my heart. I hope you visit me in my dreams so they can come true…I’ll take it. 💭 Say hi to Grandma & Granddad. 🙏🏾 I love you more than you could know. REST IN HEAVEN, Dad. Til’ we meet again…

A post shared by keri hilson (@kerihilson) on

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Our thoughts and prayers are with Keri as she mourns the loss of her dad.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

Prayers Up: R&B Singer Keri Hilson Pens Heart-Wrenching Ode To Her Father After His Untimely Death  was originally published on getuperica.com

keri hilson

Videos
Latest
Dr. Tony Evans Shares Final Arrangements for His…

  Dr. Tony Evans took to Social Media to shares funeral arrangements for his wife, Lady Lois Evans Arrangements for…
01.06.20
Model Slick Woods On Her Chemo And Cancer:…

The 23-year-old mother has been battling stage 3 melanoma since she was diagnosed last November.
01.06.20
Nick Gordon, Ex-Boyfriend Of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Dead…

Nick Gordon, the ex-boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown has died. Gordon’s brother, Jack Walker Jr. confirmed that Gordon died Wednesday in…
01.02.20
David Stern, Former NBA Commissioner, Dead At 77

David Stern, the former commissioner of the NBA who oversaw the league for 30 years and was at the helm…
01.02.20
Dallas Pastor Dr. Tony Evans’ Wife, Lois Evans,…

Lois Evans, the wife of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship senior pastor Tony Evans has passed away. She was 70. Tony Evans…
12.31.19
John Lewis Announces He Has Stage 4 Pancreatic…

US Democratic Representative of Georgia John Lewis announced he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer. The civil rights icon was diagnosed…
12.30.19
NYPD Refuses To Fire Racist Cop Convicted Of…

Racist NYPD cop still employed after breaking into Black woman's home.
12.27.19
The Internet Sanctifies Janelle Monáe’s Dyed Armpit With…

Many folks were captivated.
12.24.19
Ne-Yo Presents “Another Kind Of Christmas” [Listen]

Need some new Christmas jams to listen to around with your friends? R&B star Ne-Yo dropped his first-ever Christmas album…
12.24.19
These Washington D.C. Kindergarten Students Got A Self-Care…

This is the holiday feel good story you were looking for.
12.23.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close