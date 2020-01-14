CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

History-Maker: Spike Lee Becomes First Black President Of Cannes Film Festival Jury

The filmmaker continues to be a trailblazer.

Spike Lee at 76th Venice Film Festival

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Spike Lee continues to make history, this time with a presidential title for an acclaimed film festival. According to Shadow and Act, Spike Lee has been chosen to head the 73rd Cannes Film Festival jury, making him the first Black president of the jury. Lee’s colleagues in film will make up the rest of the jury who selects which film receives the festival’s highest award, the Palme d’Or.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Lee has already made his mark on the Cannes Film Festival, considering the Oscar-winning writer and director had three of his movies featured in the festival’s lineup, including Do The Right Thing, Jungle Fever, and BlacKkKlansman.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

BlacKkKlansman went on to become Lee’s biggest successes in terms of awards. The movie, which stars John David Washington, won the Grand Prix prize at Cannes in 2018. The movie also earned Lee an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay, and it was nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture and Best Director that same year.

“In this life I have lived, my biggest blessings have been when they arrived unexpected, when they happened out of nowhere,” Lee wrote in a statement. “When I got the call that I was offered the opportunity to be President of Cannes Jury for 2020, I was shocked, happy, surprised and proud all at the same time.”

The festival is set to convene later this year.

Congrats to Mr. Lee!

History-Maker: Spike Lee Becomes First Black President Of Cannes Film Festival Jury  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Spike Lee

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Beauty Supply Store Accused Of Racial Profiling, Locked…

This case of mistaken identity for a group of wanted shoplifters shows that even in 2020, we still all look…
01.14.20
What Could Go Wrong As Popeyes Gives Away…

Really...what can possibly happen?
01.14.20
You Will Never Guess What Black Hair Brand…

One of the most significant haircare brands from the '60s is back.
01.13.20
Atatiana Jefferson’s Mother Dies Months After Her Daughter…

The mother of Atatiana Jefferson, the woman who was shot and killed by a Fort Worth Police Officer in October 2019…
01.10.20
With All These Foundation Shades, An Ulta Makeup…

Ebony Kankam London says the incident made her feel like she was the problem, when in fact the issue was…
01.10.20
Teacher Accused Of Comparing Students To Monkeys Somehow…

A Long Island high school teacher is accused of comparing four black students to monkeys, and the teacher is being…
01.09.20
Imma Head Out: Celebs Are Filing For Dual…

There’s been a running joke amongst Black people for years that when ish hits the fan again in America, we’re…
01.08.20
Dr. Tony Evans Shares Final Arrangements for His…

  Dr. Tony Evans took to Social Media to shares funeral arrangements for his wife, Lady Lois Evans Arrangements for…
01.06.20
Model Slick Woods On Her Chemo And Cancer:…

The 23-year-old mother has been battling stage 3 melanoma since she was diagnosed last November.
01.06.20
Nick Gordon, Ex-Boyfriend Of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Dead…

Nick Gordon, the ex-boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown has died. Gordon’s brother, Jack Walker Jr. confirmed that Gordon died Wednesday in…
01.02.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close