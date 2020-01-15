Baltimore’s dirt bike culture is heading to the big screen.

A trailer has been released for “Charm City Kings.” The flick starring rapper Meek Mill and newcomer Jahi Winston, follows a teen who desperately wants to join Baltimore’s infamous Midnight Clique.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Meek plays Blax, the leader of the crew, while Winston plays 14-year-old Mouse, the novice biker who’s eager to join the group.

“Charm City Kings,” backed by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Overbrook Entertainment, will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 27th, before hitting theaters on April 10th.

Check out the trailer below.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Trailer: ‘Charm City Kings’ Highlights Baltimore Bike Culture was originally published on 92q.com

tkminspired Posted January 15, 2020

Also On Praise 106.1: