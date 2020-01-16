CLOSE
Mr. Griffin: Your Weaknesses Are Your Strengths [VIDEO]

You don’t have to get right to get Jesus. Below, GRIFF explains how He desires our weaknesses and uses them in ways we could never imagine. He made us and already knows our downfalls. What He asks for is submission. 

