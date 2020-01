There’s a season for everything. If you’re over 65 and hard of hearing, it’s probably time to step away from the music ministry. We know your heart, but GRIFF says at a certain age, it’s time to pass the baton.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

GRIFF’s Prayer For Aging In The Church [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Get Up! Posted January 16, 2020

Also On Praise 106.1: