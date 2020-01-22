Happy Anniversary to Kirk and Tammy Franklin!

Tammy Franklin, the wife of Grammy Award winning gospel artist Kirk Franklin took to social media to wish her husband a happy 24th wedding anniversary!
24 years of marriage today💕! And I love you even more than the day we said I do. You my love are my very best friend, a part of my actual heartbeat and my soulmate. Thank you for honoring me with how you treat me not only publicly but privately. For being an example to our children of what a Godly and present Husband and Father looks like. For being willing to fight for us when there were hard seasons. And setting for our family a firm foundation in Jesus. I am proud to wear your name because of the man it represents💚! photos @mo_storyteller #iammrskirkfranklin #kirkandtammy #blacklove #godsgrace #24yrs
We wish this power couple many more years of love and life!
