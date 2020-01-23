Ravens QB Lamar Jackson To Trademark Iconic Phrases

It’s time to brand!

Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson has plans to trademark some of the iconic phrases that he used throughout the Raven’s 14-3 season.

Among the phrases he is looking to trademark – “Truzz”, “Not bad for a running back”, and “You’re going to get a bowl out of me…Believe that!”

A trademark attorney with the Gerben Law Firm tweeted the news of Jackson’s filing.

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @sopmaurette

Also On Praise 106.1: