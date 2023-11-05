Baltimore Artist Spotlight – Mika Morrow

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

The Baltimore Artist Spotlight shines the light on the hometown talent, who are from or currently living in Baltimore. Today’s spotlight shines on Singer/Songwriter and Social Media Manager, Mika Morrow.

Mika is a singer, songwriter and social media manager. Currently living in the Baltimore area, she’s attended the Baltimore School of the Arts and has shared the stage with artists like Ricky Dillard, Norman Hutchins, Tremaine Hawkins, Maurette Brown-Clark and more. Her latest single titled “Survivor” landed at #48 on the Billboard Gospel Charts! It’s available for download on all digital download sites. Listen to the interview to hear how Mika Morrow came to pen “Survivor”!

To learn more about Mika Morrow, visit her website: mikamorrow.com.

Follow her on social media!

Instagram: @mikamorrow

Facebook: @mikamorrow

TikTok: @officialmikamorrow