OIG: Comptroller Joan Pratt Voted Yes To Sell Lots to Church Despite Conflict Of Interest

Baltimore City’s Comptroller Joan Pratt is accused of voting to give city-owned lots to the church she belongs to.

The Office of Inspector General found that Pratt had a conflict of interest when voting yes back in 2017 to sell 15 vacant lots, valued at $1,000 each, for $1 apiece to Bethel AME Church.

Pratt has been a member of Bethel AME since 1976.

The lots, which had been vacant for over a decade, are situated between 1301 and 1325 Etting Street and 505 and 509 West Lafayette Street in the Upton community.

