Here’s The 2020 Income Tax Refund Direct Deposit Dates!

It’s tax season and if you’re lucky you’re in for a refund! Are you wondering, “When will I get my 2020 income tax refund?” Check out the listed dates in the chart below to find out.

You’ll also want to take a couple things into consideration:

    • The dates below reflect when your return is accepted NOT when it is submitted.
    • Each bank processes direct deposits a bit differently so give or take a day or two from the refund dates listed below.
    • Returns with the earned income tax Earned Income Credit (EIC) and/or Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC) might be delayed until late February to verify credits.*
    • Filing during peak season can result in slightly longer waits.

If your date isn’t listed below you can enter your info here to see when to expect your refund.

IRS Accepts Return By: Direct Deposit Sent (Or Paper Check Mailed one week later):
Jan. 27, 2020 Feb. 7, 2020 (Feb. 14, 2020)
Feb. 3 Feb. 14 (Feb 21)
Feb. 10 Feb. 21 (Feb 28)
Feb. 18 (President’s Day is a holiday) Feb. 28 (Mar. 6)
Feb. 24 Mar. 6 (Mar 13)
Mar. 2 Mar. 13 (Mar. 20)
Mar. 9 Mar. 20 (Mar. 27)
Mar. 16 Mar. 27 (Apr. 3)
Mar. 23 Apr. 3 (Apr. 10)

 

*H&R Block reports that if a return is accepted for those claiming the Earned Income Credit (EIC) and/or Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC), your refund should appear in your bank account between February 27th and March 3rd. The IRS is required to hold all refunds for taxpayers with these credits until mid-February due to the Protecting Americans from Tax Hikes (PATH) Act of 2015. This delay applies to all tax prep companies and filing methods and impacts your entire refund, not just the portion associated with these credits.

