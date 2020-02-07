CLOSE
Sound of Praise with Maurette
HomeSound Of Praise With Maurette

Public Memorial Service Date Set For Kobe And Gianna Bryant

NBA: Kobe Bryant Murals

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The public memorial service for Kobe and Gianna Bryant is set to take place February 24 at the Staples Center, the home where the NBA legend spent his career.

The date was selected after discussions with Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, the Lakers organization and Staples Center.

Plans are underway for this service which will prove to be massive, but the Staples Center and the city of Los Angeles have experience in iconic memorials having previously hosted memorials for artists Michael Jackson and Nipsey Hustle.

The NBA great and his 13 year-old-daughter Gianna lost their lives in the January 26 helicopter crash that that also claimed the lives of the helicopter pilot and parents, players and a coach on Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy basketball team.

More details to follow.

Continued prayers to the Bryant family and all of the families that lost loved ones on that day.

    

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

gianna bryant , Kobe Bryant , Memorial , staples center

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
What Cliché Candy? Red Lobster Is Selling Cheddar…

Like Beyonce said, let Bae know, if they f*** you good, you gonna get them this.
02.07.20
Here’s The 2020 Income Tax Refund Direct Deposit…

It’s tax season and if you’re lucky you’re in for a refund! Are you wondering, “When will I get my…
02.06.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103

Kirk Douglas, one of the original superstars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, has died. Douglas, 103, passed away on Wednesday after…
02.06.20
Here’s What Colin Kaepernick Was Doing During The…

He had more pressing things to handle that day.
02.04.20
How Minority Voters Changed America in 2008

In 2008 if you were black and living in America you knew that you had a chance to make history…
02.03.20
Black History Month: A Timeline Of Criminal Justice…

There are five issues of criminal justice reform that have long needed attention.
02.03.20
Deandre Arnold Gifted $20,000 From Ellen & Alicia…

Ellen DeGeneres and Alicia Keys had a special gift for DeAndre Arnold, the Mont Belvieu teen who was told he couldn’t walk at…
01.30.20
Sybil Wilkes Shares What You Need To Know…

Sybil Wilkes stopped in to share everything you need to know about Trump’s impeachment.
01.29.20
Kobe Bryant & His Daughter Took Communion In…

It’s comforting to know that Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna attended church on the day they passed away.
01.28.20
FBI ‘Honors’ Martin Luther King With Tone-Deaf Tweet…

The same FBI that spied on Martin Luther King Jr. apparently thought the best way to celebrate his civil rights…
01.21.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close