Public Memorial Service Date Set For Kobe And Gianna Bryant

The public memorial service for Kobe and Gianna Bryant is set to take place February 24 at the Staples Center, the home where the NBA legend spent his career.

The date was selected after discussions with Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, the Lakers organization and Staples Center.

Plans are underway for this service which will prove to be massive, but the Staples Center and the city of Los Angeles have experience in iconic memorials having previously hosted memorials for artists Michael Jackson and Nipsey Hustle.

The NBA great and his 13 year-old-daughter Gianna lost their lives in the January 26 helicopter crash that that also claimed the lives of the helicopter pilot and parents, players and a coach on Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy basketball team.

More details to follow.

Continued prayers to the Bryant family and all of the families that lost loved ones on that day.

