City Council President Brandon Scott Allegedly Punched In The Face

Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott files a restraining order and criminal charges after allegedly being assaulted by a Sheila Dixon volunteer.

Scott, who was not injured, said he was punched by Michael T. Moore last Wednesday outside a candidates forum in downtown Baltimore. A spokeswoman for Dixon’s campaign said Moore was fired immediately.

In a statement, Scott said after the assault he learned the person who attacked him posted he would from now on be “strapped.”

Scott’s full statement reads:

“Public officials don’t get into fist fights when they can safely walk away, especially when others around them can potentially be injured. I will not tolerate the use of violence and implied threats of deadly force, nor should any citizen of Baltimore. When I learned that the man who assaulted me had posted in December about wanting to be violent with me and that after the assault he posted that he would from now on be ‘strapped’, I then decided to file criminal charges and obtained a restraining order against him like any reasonable person should under those circumstances. I had to consider that these threats have the potential to put not just me but also my staff and residents at risk of harm. This will not deter me in any way from my work to improve the City of Baltimore.”

Dre Johnson Posted 23 hours ago

