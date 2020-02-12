CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Dolo Love: Lit Things To Do If You’re Single On Valentine’s Day

Happy Valentines Day Eve, Eve! This week is a week to love and be loved. But if you’re single, it feels like people everywhere are boo’d up and happy, except you. One Twitter user joked, “if ur sad about being single this valentines day, just remember that no one loves you every other day of the year as well.”

But don’t fret, ladies and gents, it’s just a man-made day. You can celebrate love, being and love and finding love anyway you want on any day you want. After all, any loving relationship starts with you loving and being with yourself first.

Fortunately, you aren’t the only one flying dolo this year, which means there are hella things to do even if you are alone today. Hit the flip for some fun things to do if you’re single on Valentine’s Day.

Dolo Love: Lit Things To Do If You’re Single On Valentine’s Day  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Valentine's Day

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Malcolm X’s Assassination Is Being Reinvestigated After New…

Malcolm X Assassination Is Being Reinvestigated The Manhattan district attorney’s office announced on Monday that they will look back into…
02.12.20
Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna Laid To Rest In…

Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant are at peace. The NBA star and his 13-year-old daughter were laid to rest on Tuesday at a…
02.12.20
In Defense Of Gayle King: Debunking 3 Ridiculous…

Some things to think about for people still wanting to drag her for her Kobe Bryant question.
02.11.20
The Rock’s Daughter Simone Signs With The WWE

The Rock’s daughter is joining the family business. Simone Johnson, daughter of movie star and former Wrestling champion Dwayne “The…
02.11.20
Why Is “Black Hair” So Political And Polarizing?…

A Boston charter school student, a student at a South African private school trying to take exams, a high schooler…
02.11.20
Press Play: Rap Video That Breaks Down Voting…

A 25-year-old spitter has bars just in time for election season.
02.10.20
What Cliché Candy? Red Lobster Is Selling Cheddar…

Like Beyonce said, let Bae know, if they f*** you good, you gonna get them this.
02.07.20
Here’s The 2020 Income Tax Refund Direct Deposit…

It’s tax season and if you’re lucky you’re in for a refund! Are you wondering, “When will I get my…
02.06.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103

Kirk Douglas, one of the original superstars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, has died. Douglas, 103, passed away on Wednesday after…
02.06.20
Here’s What Colin Kaepernick Was Doing During The…

He had more pressing things to handle that day.
02.04.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close