CLOSE
Black History Month
HomeBlack History Month

Harriet Tubman’s Descendent Speaks On American Icon’s Legacy [Exclusive Video]

Rita Daniels

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

The legend of Harriet Tubman as the “Moses of her people” is almost as large as Moses himself with her heroic tales of being the most well-known conductor of the famed Underground Railroad and emancipator of slaves with films, books, and even a consideration to become the face of the $20 dollar bill.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

For this Black History Month, we spoke to Tubman’s descendent Rita Daniels (Tubman’s great, great, great grand-niece) about how her famous ancestor’s legacy affects her personally and what her family is doing to keep Tubman’s legacy at the forefront.

Check out the video below…

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Harriet Tubman’s Descendent Speaks On American Icon’s Legacy [Exclusive Video]  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

black history month

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Preserving Black History: Martin Luther King National Park…

The Martin Luther King Jr. National Park was created to give back to the community where the civil rights icon…
02.14.20
Malcolm X’s Assassination Is Being Reinvestigated After New…

Malcolm X Assassination Is Being Reinvestigated The Manhattan district attorney’s office announced on Monday that they will look back into…
02.12.20
Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna Laid To Rest In…

Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant are at peace. The NBA star and his 13-year-old daughter were laid to rest on Tuesday at a…
02.12.20
In Defense Of Gayle King: Debunking 3 Ridiculous…

Some things to think about for people still wanting to drag her for her Kobe Bryant question.
02.11.20
The Rock’s Daughter Simone Signs With The WWE

The Rock’s daughter is joining the family business. Simone Johnson, daughter of movie star and former Wrestling champion Dwayne “The…
02.11.20
Why Is “Black Hair” So Political And Polarizing?…

A Boston charter school student, a student at a South African private school trying to take exams, a high schooler…
02.11.20
Press Play: Rap Video That Breaks Down Voting…

A 25-year-old spitter has bars just in time for election season.
02.10.20
What Cliché Candy? Red Lobster Is Selling Cheddar…

Like Beyonce said, let Bae know, if they f*** you good, you gonna get them this.
02.07.20
Here’s The 2020 Income Tax Refund Direct Deposit…

It’s tax season and if you’re lucky you’re in for a refund! Are you wondering, “When will I get my…
02.06.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103

Kirk Douglas, one of the original superstars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, has died. Douglas, 103, passed away on Wednesday after…
02.06.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close