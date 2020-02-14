Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Things to consider this Valentine’s Day: What are you looking for and how do you go for it? When you live on the defense, you’re constantly prepared for the punch. Operating from a place of trust, you approach things differently. Watch Erica Campbell explain why you should prepare yourself for what God has for you.

Ericaism: Don't Live Or Love ON Defense [VIDEO]

