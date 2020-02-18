The Elevation Talk Show: 2-8-2020

Urban One Brands
Copyright © 2020 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
Playback & Listen Anytime!
The Martin Luther King Jr. National Park was created to give back to the community where the civil rights icon…
Malcolm X Assassination Is Being Reinvestigated The Manhattan district attorney’s office announced on Monday that they will look back into…
Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant are at peace. The NBA star and his 13-year-old daughter were laid to rest on Tuesday at a…
Some things to think about for people still wanting to drag her for her Kobe Bryant question.
The Rock’s daughter is joining the family business. Simone Johnson, daughter of movie star and former Wrestling champion Dwayne “The…
A Boston charter school student, a student at a South African private school trying to take exams, a high schooler…
A 25-year-old spitter has bars just in time for election season.
Like Beyonce said, let Bae know, if they f*** you good, you gonna get them this.
It’s tax season and if you’re lucky you’re in for a refund! Are you wondering, “When will I get my…
Kirk Douglas, one of the original superstars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, has died. Douglas, 103, passed away on Wednesday after…
SIGN UP FOR THE PRAISE 106.1 NEWSLETTER