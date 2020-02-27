35th Annual Stellar Award Performers Announced

The 35th Annual Stellar Awards are scheduled to take place in Las Vegas at the Orleans Arena on Friday, March 27, 2020.

In honor of such a monumental year, the performers have been announced and it looks to be an all-star gospel affair!

Performers include:

– Donnie McClurkin

– Travis Greene

– J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise

– Maranda Curtis

– William Murphy

– Zacardi Cortez

– Pastor Mike Jr.

– Kierra Sheard

– The Walls Group

– Doe

This is sure to be an unforgettable show, with more performers and presenters yet to be announced. Hosts for the evening will be Jonathan McReynolds and Koryn Hawthorne.

The show will air on BET, April 5, 2020 at 8pm and will air in broadcast syndication in more than 216 markets across the country from April 11 to May 17.

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @sopmaurette

Also On Praise 106.1: