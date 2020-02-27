CLOSE
Sound of Praise with Maurette
HomeSound Of Praise With Maurette

35th Annual Stellar Award Performers Announced

32nd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

The 35th Annual Stellar Awards are scheduled to take place in Las Vegas at the Orleans Arena on Friday, March 27, 2020.

In honor of such a monumental year, the performers have been announced and it looks to be an all-star gospel affair!

Performers include:

– Donnie McClurkin

– Travis Greene

– J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise

– Maranda Curtis

– William Murphy

– Zacardi Cortez

– Pastor Mike Jr.

– Kierra Sheard

– The Walls Group

– Doe

This is sure to be an unforgettable show, with more performers and presenters yet to be announced. Hosts for the evening will be Jonathan McReynolds and Koryn Hawthorne.

The show will air on BET, April 5, 2020 at 8pm and will air in broadcast syndication in more than 216 markets across the country from April 11 to May 17.

    

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Donnie Mclurkin , Stellar Awards , Travis Green

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
CHURCHGUNS
Woman Calls On Jesus After Being Shot At…

An Alabama woman is thankful to be alive after being shot by her husband over the weekend. Local police said…
02.26.20
Black Icon Living: Meet The Double Amputee Phenom…

Being an athlete is naturally challenging. Even professional sports player will tell you how much hard work they put in…
02.26.20
Hidden Figure Katherine Johnson Passes Away At 101

NASA Administrator, Jim Bridenstine confirms the passing of the American hero Katherine Johnson. Katherine Johnson was born on August 26,…
02.24.20
Watch Kobe and Gianna Bryant Memorial Service #KobeFarwell…

Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s memorial service will be held today Feb 24th 1pm at the Staple Center. The celebration of…
02.24.20
The Luther: KFC Releases A Chicken Donut Sandwich…

When fiction becomes fact.
02.21.20
Since ‘Hair Love’s’ Oscar Win, Three More States…

Colorado, Minnesota and Washington State may be joining California, New York and New Jersey when it comes to making hair…
02.19.20
Preserving Black History: Martin Luther King National Park…

The Martin Luther King Jr. National Park was created to give back to the community where the civil rights icon…
02.14.20
Malcolm X’s Assassination Is Being Reinvestigated After New…

Malcolm X Assassination Is Being Reinvestigated The Manhattan district attorney’s office announced on Monday that they will look back into…
02.12.20
Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna Laid To Rest In…

Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant are at peace. The NBA star and his 13-year-old daughter were laid to rest on Tuesday at a…
02.12.20
In Defense Of Gayle King: Debunking 3 Ridiculous…

Some things to think about for people still wanting to drag her for her Kobe Bryant question.
02.11.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close