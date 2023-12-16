Jesus Understands the Human Experience – Midweek Motivation

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

The Motivational Moment during Sunday Joy with Ronnette Rollins encourages the listener to get motivated for whatever they may face during the week. In this Motivational Moment, Reverend Ron Harrison reminds us that Jesus Understands the Human Experience.

In today’s Motivational Moment, Rev. Ron shares a story about a white man named John Howard Griffin, who wanted to understand what racism against African Americans was like in the Southern United States. So, in 1959, he masked himself as an African American by darkening his skin then traveled all over the South, documenting his experiences. He published his experiences in his book titled “Black like Me”. The book helps the reader better understand the daily discrimination, humiliation and dehumanization endured by people of color.

Rev. Ron then goes on to explain that in this same way, Jesus voluntarily assumed the human body and human nature. Without ceasing to be God, Jesus set aside the rights and privileges of His Divinity and dwelled among humans in the form of a man. He subjected himself to time, place, physical condition and every other human limitation. Because our Savior literally “walked the earth as a man”, he understands our human weaknesses and frailties.

In the second verse of the old church hymn “What a Friend We Have in Jesus”, we find these words of comfort:

Have we trials and temptations? Is there trouble anywhere? We should never be discouraged; take it to the Lord in prayer. Can we find a friend so faithful who will all our sorrows share? Jesus knows our every weakness; take it to the Lord in prayer.

(Originally aired 12-6-23)