Listen Live
Pop Culture

Jekalyn Carr Recreates Legendary Gospel Album Covers For Her 27th Birthday

Published on April 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

jekalyn carr birthday photoshoot - "Praise This" World Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty


A Jekalyn Carr birthday photoshoot? Yes please!

The singer celebrated her 27th birthday earlier this week (April 22) with a legacy photoshoot honoring a few gospel music legends who have inspired your music career. 

The award-winning artist teamed up with photographer Marcus Owens to recreate Gospel album covers including Dorinda Clark Cole’s self-titled album, CeCe Winans’ Alabaster Box, Yolanda Adams’ Believe, and Shirley Caesar’s First Lady. 

“This year for my birthday shoot, I wanted to recreate 4 iconic covers from 4 different female icons in GOSPEL,” she wrote on Instagram. “A tribute to the greats! I thank each of you for all you have done! I look forward to celebrating more of the iconic women who have inspired me.” 

A legend in her own right, Jekalyn Carr just wrapped her first tour – One Hallelujah Tour – alongside Israel Houghton, Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell, and Tasha Cobbs. 

 

She’s also being considered for six nods in the final round of Stellar Award nominations this year. 

 

Check out Jekalyn Carr birthday photoshoot photos below!

Jekalyn Carr Recreates Legendary Gospel Album Covers For Her 27th Birthday  was originally published on elev8.com

1. Jekalyn Carr Birthday Photoshoot: Dorinda Clark Cole’s self-titled album

Jekalyn Carr Birthday Photoshoot: Dorinda Clark Cole’s self-titled album Source:Jekalyn Carr

2. Jekalyn Carr Birthday Photoshoot: Yolanda Adams – Believe

Jekalyn Carr Birthday Photoshoot: Yolanda Adams - Believe Source:Jekalyn Carr

3. Jekalyn Carr Birthday Photoshoot: CeCe Winans – Alabaster Box

Jekalyn Carr Birthday Photoshoot: CeCe Winans - Alabaster Box Source:Jekalyn Carr

4. Jekalyn Carr Birthday Photoshoot: Shirley Caesar – First Lady

Jekalyn Carr Birthday Photoshoot: Shirley Caesar - First Lady Source:Jekalyn Carr
Trending
4 items
Pop Culture

Jekalyn Carr Recreates Legendary Gospel Album Covers For Her 27th Birthday

Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In Baltimore
Local

Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement

ENTERTAINMENT: OCT 16 GMA Dove Awards
Obituaries

Grammy-Award Winning Singer Mandisa Passes Away At 47

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Religion, death and dolor - coffin bearer carrying casket at funeral to cemetery
National News

R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed

Relationships

3 Ways Singles Can Grow Closer to God

Lifestyle

Prayer Garden: Why You Need One and How to Create It

Local

Woman Fatally Shot In Parkville Apartment Complex

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close