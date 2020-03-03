Billie Barrett Greenbey of the Barrett Sisters Dead at 91

Billie Barrett Greenbey of legendary gospel trio The Barrett Sisters has died.

The middle sister of the three passed away Friday in Chicago at the age of 91.

Billie performed as recently as December with her younger sister at a local church.

“We’re not ministers, and we’re not preachers,” Billie told the Wisconsin State Journal in 1990, “but we’re singing about the good news and the good times happening with the Lord.”

Older sister Delois Barrett Campbell died in 2011. With Billie now gone, Rodessa Barrett Porter is the only living member of the group.

Source: Chicago Sun Times

