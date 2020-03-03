CLOSE
Sound of Praise with Maurette
Gospel Industry Exercising Their Right To Vote On Super Tuesday

Polling Place Worker

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

Members of the gospel music industry are taking to social media to encourage their followers around the country to exercise their right to vote today on “Super Tuesday”. Voters from 14 states are expected to vote in the Democratic Primary today, which includes a few less candidates than at the beginning of the week.

Long-time Grammy Award winning producer (Kirk Franklin) Shaun Martin was one of the first to cast their vote:

    

Stellar Award nominated artist Earnest Pugh is encouraging everyone to vote:

  

Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia will all hold their presidential primaries on March 3, 2020.

  

Super Tuesday , Vote

