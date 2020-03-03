CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Watch: These Iconic Black Women Slaying The National Anthem Will Give You Chills

Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey attending the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards in Hollywood, Ca.

Source: Vinnie Zuffante / Getty

There’s been lots of controversy surrounding the National Anthem over the years. Some sing along when it’s performed at games. Others sit in their seats, scrolling on their phone while the rockets red glare burst in the air. Then there are folks who strictly only sing the Black National Anthem at anytime, in any place.

But before we all became woke and appreciative of the James Weldon Johnson hymn, we were forced to learn Star Spangled Banner. But the blatantly racist lyrics in America’s National Anthem has always made the song a big red, blue and white elephant in the room. Hence the reason why Colin Kaepernick is still out of a job and why Jay-Z caught some much flack for his work with the NFL.

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color. – Kaepernick

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

The third verse of the anthem, which no one knows, is the most racist line in the entire song.

The third stanza of the anthem, which is rarely sung and few know, contains the words, “No refuge could save the hireling and slave, From the terror of flight, or the gloom of the grave:”, which some interpret as racist. – Wikipedia 

However, just like most things in life, Black folks have found a way to turn lemons into lemonade. Because nobody — and I mean nobody, can sing the national anthem like our Black artists. Black female singers to be exact. Take a look at some of the women who bodied tat classic song.

Watch: These Iconic Black Women Slaying The National Anthem Will Give You Chills  was originally published on globalgrind.com

National Anthem , Whitney Houston

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Alabama Pastor Who Shot Wife, Then Himself, Struggled…

An Alabama pastor who fatally shot himself after shooting his estranged wife at a local church struggled desperately with mental…
03.03.20
Generic grave stones, 1 February 1999. AFR Picture by JESSICA HROMAS
Billie Barrett Greenbey of the Barrett Sisters Dead…

Billie Barrett Greenbey of legendary gospel trio The Barrett Sisters has died. The middle sister of the three passed away…
03.03.20
Here Today, Gone Tomorrow: What You Need To…

You were young, spontaneous and in your prime. But now, the sight of it is a permanent reminder of a…
03.02.20
CHURCHGUNS
Woman Calls On Jesus After Being Shot At…

An Alabama woman is thankful to be alive after being shot by her husband over the weekend. Local police said…
02.26.20
Black Icon Living: Meet The Double Amputee Phenom…

Being an athlete is naturally challenging. Even professional sports player will tell you how much hard work they put in…
02.26.20
Hidden Figure Katherine Johnson Passes Away At 101

NASA Administrator, Jim Bridenstine confirms the passing of the American hero Katherine Johnson. Katherine Johnson was born on August 26,…
02.24.20
Watch Kobe and Gianna Bryant Memorial Service #KobeFarwell…

Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s memorial service will be held today Feb 24th 1pm at the Staple Center. The celebration of…
02.24.20
The Luther: KFC Releases A Chicken Donut Sandwich…

When fiction becomes fact.
02.21.20
Since ‘Hair Love’s’ Oscar Win, Three More States…

Colorado, Minnesota and Washington State may be joining California, New York and New Jersey when it comes to making hair…
02.19.20
Preserving Black History: Martin Luther King National Park…

The Martin Luther King Jr. National Park was created to give back to the community where the civil rights icon…
02.14.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close