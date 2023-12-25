Think BIG – Midweek Motivation

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Here’s some Midweek Motivation with Ronnette Rollins in the Midday to get you through the rest of the week! In today’s Midweek Motivation, Pastor Billy Staton of Providence St. John Baptist Church reminds us to…Think BIG!

Using the story of two fisherman with different fishing experiences, Pastor Staton explains how one fisherman only caught enough fish that would fit into his small pan, while the other fisherman, caught as much fish as possible.

Do not have a “small pan” mentality! This kind of thinking puts limits on God. It means you don’t really trust Him to come through for you in mind blowing ways. God can do things beyond what we can think or ask. To help expand your thinking, get around those who think BIG! Visualize or take pictures of what you want. Speak those things as though they are.

Ephesians 3:20 says “Now unto Him who is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that works in us…”

Remember: GOD IS ABLE!

(Originally aired on 12-20-23)