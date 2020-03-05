Poll Shows Support Growing For Former Mayor Dixon

The Baltimore Sun released a new poll with the University of Baltimore and WYPR, which shows that former mayor Sheila Dixon has the most support of any candidate, with 14% of the poll. City Council President Brandon Scott and Thiru Vignarajah are second with 9%, followed by T.J. Smith, Mary Miller and current Mayor Jack Young.

While Dixon is looking like the current frontrunner, if we can take away anything from the current Democratic Presidential Primary is that things can change at any moment.

The poll also revealed that 40% of the people they surveyed said they are undecided about who they will vote for in April.

May the best candidate win.

