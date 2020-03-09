CLOSE
Sound of Praise with Maurette
SOP Memory Scripture Of The Week – Proverbs 12:25

Open bible on wood background

Source: manusapon kasosod / Getty

Every week at the Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark, we are memorizing scripture!

Here is this week’s scripture:

Proverbs 12:25 (KJV) – Heaviness in the heart of man maketh it stoop: but a good word maketh it glad.

    

