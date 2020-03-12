CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

Behind The Scenes: Coronavirus Causes Disney To Push Back Three Major Films Releases

Folks will have to re-mark their calendar.

American diversified multinational mass media and...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

This week has been a defining moment for many companies trying to figure out how to react to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-2019). The NCAA has canceled women’s and men’s college basketball tournaments, known as March Madness. Coachella has been rescheduled. Even the NBA season has been suspended.

Now, in another big move, Disney has pushed back the release dates of three major films. According to Deadline, the mega-company just moved Mulan, which was scheduled for March 27; 20th Century Studios’ New Mutants, which was scheduled for April 3; and Searchlight’s Antlers, which was scheduled for April 17. Disney said they’re reviewing potential 2020 dates in regards to when the flicks will be released.

With the coronavirus being labeled a global pandemic by the World Health Organization, the moves made by Disney are smart, especially with a country like China having a whole market offline. Although some domestic theaters still remain open, countries like Denmark, Norway and Greece today joined Italy, Poland, states in India, Lebanon and Kuwait in having to close their theaters.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Other countries such as the U.S., France, Germany, Spain and Mexico have had their theaters remain open.

Mulan‘s release pushback comes not too long after it’s red carpet premiere in Hollywood on Monday.

Disney isn’t the only company pushing back their movie releases. MGM’s 007 flick No Time to Die was pushed from April 10 to November 25 and Paramount pushed A Quiet Place Part II from March 20 from a yet to be stated date.

With the coronavirus still developing, more movie release pushback are to be expected.

Behind The Scenes: Coronavirus Causes Disney To Push Back Three Major Films Releases  was originally published on globalgrind.com

coronavirus , Disney

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Generic image, court, oath, bible. swearing in, witness stand, 21 May 2005. The
New Research Suggests Gospel of John is a…

A book by Jesus’ beloved disciple may not have been written by him at all. A scholarly article published this…
03.13.20
Behind The Scenes: Coronavirus Causes Disney To Push…

Major movie studios take precautions.
03.13.20
World Health Organization Declares Coronavirus A Pandemic

On Wednesday, The World Health Organization gave an update on the Coronavirus COVID-19 after cases and deaths from the illness…
03.12.20
16 Do’s & Don’ts To Follow At The…

After receiving a full scholarship to study medicine at the Latin America School of Medicine in Havana, Cuba, Dr. Arabia…
03.11.20
Ten Tips To Survive Virus Season If You…

Whether it's the flu, a virus or allergies, the best steps to not being sick is prevention.
03.11.20
Preacher Accused Of Stealing $200,000 From Church

Authorities are looking for a former Sunnyside church pastor who stands accused of using a secret bank account to steal…
03.11.20
We’re Crying Too: Young Black Girl Breaks The…

Grab your tissues.
03.09.20
Behind The Scenes: Sheryl Lee Ralph Joins Cast…

Delroy Lindo acts as her co-star.
03.09.20
Tito’s Is Asking Customers To Stop Using Its…

The saying “common sense ain’t all that common” becomes more and more prevalent every single day. Apparently, certain people out…
03.06.20
11-Year-Old Opens Thrift Shop For Low Income Families

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ljxxp8V6YY Obocho Peters is 11-years-old and already the owner of his own business. The Brooklyn native, who is only in…
03.06.20
Close