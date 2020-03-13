CLOSE
Commissioned To Be Inducted Into Gospel Music Hall of Fame, Willie Moore Jr. To Be Honored Too

A big honor for Commissioned.

The legendary group will be inducted into the the Gospel Music Hall of Fame this spring alongside The Issacs, 4Him and the late Bill Hearn who was the president and chief executive officer of Capitol Christian Music Group.

This comes as Commissioned, which includes Marvin Sapp, Fred Hammond and Keith Staten, are on a reunion tour.

Our very own Willie Moore Jr. will be honored at the awards for his work with Bethany Christian Services. Chris Tomlin, Steve Moore, Wes Campbell and Dave Wagner will also be acknowledged.

The GMA Honors & Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony supports the perseveration efforts and educational programs of the GMA Foundation. The 7th annual event will be held on May 6 in Nashville.

Source: Billboard

