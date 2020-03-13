CLOSE
Watch: Police Officer Goes Viral Singing a Marvin Sapp Song

A Richmond, Va. police officer has gone viral for his rendition of a classic Marvin Sapp song.

Officer Mervin Mayo posted the video of him singing “The Best In Me,” on Facebook Tuesday morning with the caption:

“When everyone else around could only see my failures, God saw the best in Me… it doesn’t matter what I did, because God sees me for who I am…. He knows MY heart…”

In just one day, the video racked up more than 350,000 views and 15,000 shares. Officer Mayor told WTVR he loves singing worship music and it’s a huge part of who he is.

“I sing in or out of uniform at the drop of a dime,” he said. “I had just gotten off work and stopped by the church, where I am a minister of music, on the way home to do Praise and Worship for myself. I have to minister to myself before I can minister to someone else.”

Officer Mayo has been with the Richmond Police Department since 2005 and now serves as a school resource officer.

You can check out the full video of him singing “The Best In Me” below.

Source: WTVR

