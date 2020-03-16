CLOSE
Churches Lean On Streaming Service During Coronavirus Outbreak

A bunch of churches were empty this past Sunday, but streamed services were up as many organizations encouraged churchgoers to attend church online in wake of the Coronavirus. 

As of this morning, according to ChristianPost.com, “more than 169,000 people were infected globally and more than 6,500 of them have died” from the virus.  In addition to churches closing, some businesses and gyms are shutting down, major events like the Stellar Awards are getting postponed and voting has even been delayed in some places. 

Megachurch Pastor Michael Todd of Transformation Church in Tulsa, OK, for example, was one of many pastors to reduce church to online-only service and this week, he’s offering daily prayer at noon on social media. 

