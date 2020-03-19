5-Year-Old Tests Positive For Covid-19 In Maryland And More

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday that the state has reached 107 positive cases of the coronavirus. One of the cases includes a 5-year-old girl from Howard County – the first confirmed case for a child in Maryland.

Sadly, on Wednesday, the state confirmed its first death caused by coronavirus in Prince George’s County. The deceased was a man in his 60’s and had pre-existing health conditions.

There was an 88% increase in confirmed cases in 48 hours.

The governor expressed his condolences to the family.

We certainly extend ours as well.

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @sopmaurette

Also On Praise 106.1: