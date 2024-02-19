Praise Featured Video CLOSE

“TEXT & TITLE TIME” on Sunday Joy with Ronnette Rollins! Let’s share the good news! This part of the show is an opportunity for you to call in and share the text & title of a sermon you heard.

Here’s a recap of today’s “TEXT & TITLE TIME”:

Pastor Trae Morton from Connect Church in Northern Virginia, Senior Pastor Darryl Reynolds

Text: Acts 3:19; Title: “Repentance in Action”, preached by Pastor Trae Morton

Karen Golden from New Beginnings Outreach Center in Newport News, Virginia, Senior Pastor Sherman Watkins

Text: John 3:16; Title: “Love & Sacrifice”

Maurice Grease from First Baptist Church of Glenarden in Upper Marlboro, Maryland; Senior Pastor John K. Jenkins, Sr.

Text: Hebrews 6; Title: Series on “Discipleship Principles”

Bishop Darren Gay from Higher Way Ministries in Petersburg, Virginia; Bishop Darren L. Gay, Sr.

Text: Luke 16:1-13; Title: “Secure the Bag but Don’t Forget the Blessing”

D from Rock Creek Baptist Church in Upper Marlboro, Maryland; Senior Pastor Dr. Jeffrey L. Mitchell, Sr.

Text: Isaiah 54:17; Title: “No Weapon Formed Against Me Shall Prosper”, preached by Minister Jasmine Mitchell

Minister Kenny Parker from High Expectations Ministries

Text: Ephesians 3:19-20; Title: “No Limits on a Limitless God”, preached by Chief Elder Linda Powell

Text & Title 2-18-24 was originally published on praisedc.com