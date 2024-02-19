“TEXT & TITLE TIME” on Sunday Joy with Ronnette Rollins! Let’s share the good news! This part of the show is an opportunity for you to call in and share the text & title of a sermon you heard.
Here’s a recap of today’s “TEXT & TITLE TIME”:
Pastor Trae Morton from Connect Church in Northern Virginia, Senior Pastor Darryl Reynolds
Text: Acts 3:19; Title: “Repentance in Action”, preached by Pastor Trae Morton
Karen Golden from New Beginnings Outreach Center in Newport News, Virginia, Senior Pastor Sherman Watkins
Text: John 3:16; Title: “Love & Sacrifice”
Maurice Grease from First Baptist Church of Glenarden in Upper Marlboro, Maryland; Senior Pastor John K. Jenkins, Sr.
Text: Hebrews 6; Title: Series on “Discipleship Principles”
Bishop Darren Gay from Higher Way Ministries in Petersburg, Virginia; Bishop Darren L. Gay, Sr.
Text: Luke 16:1-13; Title: “Secure the Bag but Don’t Forget the Blessing”
D from Rock Creek Baptist Church in Upper Marlboro, Maryland; Senior Pastor Dr. Jeffrey L. Mitchell, Sr.
Text: Isaiah 54:17; Title: “No Weapon Formed Against Me Shall Prosper”, preached by Minister Jasmine Mitchell
Minister Kenny Parker from High Expectations Ministries
Text: Ephesians 3:19-20; Title: “No Limits on a Limitless God”, preached by Chief Elder Linda Powell
Text & Title 2-18-24 was originally published on praisedc.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Gospel Singer DOE Announces Engagement: "And So It Begins"
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
3 Things To Remember During This Season Of Lent
-
20 Gospel Artists Who Could Headline The Super Bowl Halftime Show
-
Rhea Walls Of The Walls Group Gives Birth To Baby Boy [PHOTOS]
-
Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement
-
Weekday Inspiration: 5 Sermons From Bishop T.D. Jakes To Encourage You [Click Here]