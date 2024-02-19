Praise Featured Video CLOSE

The Motivational Moment during Sunday Joy with Ronnette Rollins encourages the listener to get motivated for whatever they may face during the week. Today, Reverend Ron Harrison talks about a Motivational Moment in Black History.

Reverend Ron Harrison recalls how this country was built on the backs on many black men and women through sacrifice, suffering, hard work, creativity, ingenuity, necessity, willpower, and most of all, enduring faith. They fought this country’s wars, defended its principles of freedom and democracy even though some of them didn’t get to reap the rewards of their efforts. Their faith in the unseen and the ability to persevere in the face of white opposition is a demonstration of the character it took to build this nation.

Reverend Ron Harrison then goes on to tell the history of how Black History Month came to be. It started in 1926 by Carter G. Woodson as Negro History Week, because he believed black people should be proud of their heritage and celebrated for their contributions and achievements, which were largely overlooked, ignored and suppressed. Woodson chose the second week in February because it coincided with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglas. Negro History Week was officially honored and recognized by President Gerald Ford in 1975 and the next year, was renamed and expanded to Black History Month.

As we celebrate our history and honor those pioneers who paved the way, let us remember the words of that old negro hymn:

“We’ve come this far by faith, leaning on the Lord. Trusting in His Holy Word. He’s never failed me yet. Oh, Can’t turn around, We’ve come this far by faith.”

(Originally aired on 2-4-24)

